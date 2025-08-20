Derby Fire more than doubles in size again overnight amid evacuation orders for parts of Eagle Co.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The Derby Fire more than doubled in size again overnight, according to InciWeb data Thursday morning, as evacuation orders continued for parts of Eagle County.

The Derby Fire is now 2,624 acres in size and remains 0% contained. In an update later Thursday, fire officials said at least one structure had been lost in the Sugarloaf Mountain area due the fire.

Mandatory evacuations that were ordered for residents of Sweetwater Road, Red Dirt Creek, and sections of Colorado River Road on Tuesday were still in effect, but Zone 266-A along Colorado River Road had been moved to pre-evacuation status.

Derby Mesa Loop also remains under a pre-evacuation notice at this time, according to Eagle Valley Wildland officials. Evacuees were advised to head to the Eagle County Public Safety Information website for an up-to-date evacuation/pre-evacuation map.

The Eagle County blaze, burning about 15 miles north of Dotsero in the White River National Forest, was sparked by lightning on Saturday.

Denver7 is tracking several other wildfires on Colorado's Western Slope. Below is a summary of those fires, containment amounts and where residents can learn more details.

Size: 137,755 acres

Containment: 73%

First reported: Aug. 2

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 18 miles southwest of Meeker

Evacuations 🏠: For the most up-to-date evacuation map, click here.

Pre-evacuations: For the most up-to-date pre-evacuation map, click here.

The lightning-sparked Lee Fire, first reported on Aug. 2, is burning 18 miles southwest of Meeker in Rio Blanco County.

Three homes and 12 outbuildings have burned so far in the Lee Fire, according to officials in Rio Blanco County, who said firefighters made steady progress on the north side of the fire and continued to work along Hogback Ridge Thursday.

Over the weekend, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office downgraded several evacuation zones from GO (red) to SET (yellow) and from SET to READY (green). The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office downgraded Zone 70 on the east side of Highway 13 in northern Garfield County from GO (red) to SET (yellow). Other zones have not changed.

Crews on Wednesday completed nearly four miles of chipping, which is the act of processing large debris into smaller woodchips which are dispersed over a wide area. That work will continue Thursday, with firefighters also patrolling and targeting remaining hot spots.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said a partial closure of the White River National Forest was also in effect due to the fire within the Blanco Ranger District west of and including the Long-Lost Trail system.

Updates posted to:

Elk and Lee Fire Information

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

InciWeb

Size: 2,072 acres

Containment: 24%

First reported: Aug. 11 at 3:25 pm.

Cause: Unknown

Location: Routt National Forest in Rio Blanco County

Evacuations 🏠: See a map of the evacuation zones here

The Crosho Fire continues to burn in the Routt National Forest but has seen no growth since the weekend, according to the latest update from fire officials.

Sixty-seven structures continue to be threatened by the fire, according to the Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team, but none have burned as of Thursday morning.

Pre-evacuations remains for residents along County Road 90 to the north, County Road 92 to the west, parts of Highway 131 to the east and just north of Milk Creek to the south.

Closures remain in effect for the following roads:



Intersection of Routt County Road 15 and Routt County Road 17

Intersection of Routt County Road 25 and Routt County Road 132A

Rio Blanco County Road 8 (Dunckley Pass) closed at intersection of Rio Blanco County Roads 8 and 19

Fire officials said Wednesday containment is increasing thanks to the hard work of firefighters cold trailing, mopping up, and strengthening lines around the fire’s perimeter. Progress remains steady despite hot and dry weather, rugged terrain and overhead hazards.

An emergency closure order is in place for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests around the fire. The Routt County Emergency Incident Map is updated with road closures.

Updates posted to:

InciWeb

Crosho Fire Information

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

Size: 9,872 acres

Containment: 27%

First reported: July 28

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 5 miles west of Rico in the San Juan National Forest

Evacuations 🏠: No current evacuations

Fire officials said in an update that increased cloud cover helped moderate fire behavior later in the day Wednesday. On Thursday, crews will continue to see hot and dry conditions, however, moisture will begin to slowly flow in from the southwest.

"Due to an inversion in the Stoner Canyon area, the canyon will see a thermal belt developing, allowing active burning conditions late into the night," fire officials said.

Fuels are still extremely dry with crews encountering new spot fires daily, officials added, saying Stoner Canyon continues to be the area with the most fire activity.

To sign up for Dolores County emergency alerts, click here. To sign up for Montezuma County emergency alerts, click here.

Updates posted to:

Stoner Mesa Fire Information

USDA Forest Service Facebook page

InciWeb

Size: 31,699 acres

Contained: 80%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway in Mesa County

Evacuations 🏠: All evacuation orders have been lifted

In a Thursday update, fire officials said suppression work continues along the southeastern area of the fire, where it’s most active inside the line. Aerial resources are also continuing to drop water on this and other active areas, accessing water from Big Creek Reservoir.

Though winds are expected to be favorable Thursday, fire officials said crews will continue to be on alert for outflow winds from thunderstorms that could build in the area.

Updates posted to:

InciWeb

Turner Gulch Fire Info.

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Facebook

Mesa County Sheriff's Office page on Facebook

Blue Ridge Fire

Size: 25 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 15

Cause: Under investigation

Location: La Plata County

Notes: All evacuation and pre-evacuation orders lifted on Aug. 18.

Oak Fire

Size: 75 acres

Contained: 78% (as of last update on Aug. 13)

First reported: Aug. 10

Cause: Structure fire

Location: Archuleta County west of Pagosa Springs

Notes: The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said two suspects have been arrested in connection with an illegal burn that started this fire. The suspects have been identified as Sergio Alaniz Jr., 41, and Ross Heirigs, 60. They were arrested on charges of fourth-degree arson.

Two men arrested Sunday in connection with Oak Fire: Archuleta Co. sheriff

Peninsula Fire

Size: 17 acres

Containment: 80% (as of last update on Aug. 10)

First reported: Aug. 8

Cause: ⚡️

Location: South of Highway 145, between Norwood and Placerville

Yellowjacket Fire

Size: 29 acres

Contained: 40% (as of last update on Aug. 16)

First reported: Aug. 15

Cause: Unknown

Location: Northeast of Meeker

Deer Creek Fire

Size: 17,724 Acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: July 10

Cause: Under investigation (as of last update on Aug. 12)

Location: Eastern Utah and Montrose County (Colorado)

South Rim Fire

Size: 4,232 Acres

Containment: N/A (National Park Service says 100% containment likely will not occur until snowfall, but "fire behavior is limited to smoldering and creeping, and poses very little risk of spread outside the current fire footprint.")

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Leroux Fire

Size: 195 Acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 3

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Delta County

Wright Draw Fire

Size: 466 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Mesa County

Windy Gap Fire

Size: 30 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 6

Cause: Unknown

Location: Grand County