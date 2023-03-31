Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Pre-evacuation notice issued for entire town of Morrison as wildfire burns along the hogback south of I-70

Smoke visible on I-70 and C-470;
brush fire on the hogback_west metro fire.jpg
fire on the hogback south of i-70_march 31 2023.png
eric jones_wildfire on hogback on c-470.jpg
brush fire along the hogback south of i-70_march 31 2023.jpg
fire on the hogback south of i-70_march 31 2023
Posted at 2:41 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 17:26:47-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A pre-evacuation notice was issued for the entire town of Morrison due to a wildfire that's burning along the hogback south of I-70 in Jefferson County Friday afternoon.

LIVE: Wildfire south of I-70 in JeffCo

Smoke started to become visible in the area of I-70 and C-470 shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday. Highway 93 closed shortly after from I-70 to Morrison, and Matthews/Winters Park in Jefferson County followed soon after to allow firefighters to battle the flames, according to county officials.

A red flag warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. from much of the Denver metro area and portions of eastern and southeastern Colorado.

Officials ask that you avoid doing anything that may produce sparks, such as: Burning, bonfires, campfires and grilling; tossing cigarette butts; discharging firearms, lighting fireworks, traveling off-road, operating machinery; as well as welding, soldering or brazing.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated with more information as soon as we learn more.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here