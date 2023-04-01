Sunny skies, mild temperatures and calmer winds to kick off April

DENVER — Warmer weather will return for the first weekend of April, with highs Saturday and Sunday in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Expect mostly sunny skies across the Denver area, with pleasant, Spring-like conditions in the mountains. Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s over the high country.

Winds across the Front Range will not be as strong. However, gusty conditions and low relatively humidity will prevail over the southeastern portion of the state, leading to high Fire Danger this weekend.

The next chance for rain and snow will arrive over western Colorado on Monday and move through Denver Tuesday and Wednesday.

