'I don’t even know what to say': Couple visits cabin lost in the Alexander Mountain Fire for the first time

DRAKE, Colo — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office removed all mandatory evacuations for the Alexander Mountain Fire on Wednesday. Credentialed residents were allowed to return home to survey the damage left behind.

According to a damage report, the Larimer County assessor determined 51 homes were damaged or lost. Walter Shields and his wife, Linnie, were one of 26 property owners who lost their home.

Denver7 spoke to Shields last week after he learned he had lost his cabin. At the time, he wasn't allowed back on the mountain and crews had yet to finish their damage assessment. Shields learned of the loss from security cameras he had set up on the property.

"It was sickening," said Shields. "I don't want to watch it over and over again. It's too hard."

Shields and his wife returned home for the first time Thursday afternoon.

"I didn't want to see it," said Shields. "But I needed to see it."

Sam Pena The remains of the home of Walter and Linnie Shields.

The Storm Mountain road to their home is long, windy and rough. After reaching the top, the couple couldn't believe the scene.

“I don’t even know what to say. It’s reality," said Shields.

The fire first claimed the tool shed that Shields had built with his own hands. Eventually, it reached the log cabin, destroying it and the two ATVs parked outside. Linnie said the home was a vacation destination for their grandchildren.

"My grandson, he loved coming up here and riding those ATVs," said Linnie.

Despite the loss, Shields said they plan to rebuild the home and expressed gratitude to his co-workers who started a GoFundMe to support them.