Firefighters across our state have welcomed any bit of rain this week, following a hot and relatively dry weather pattern adding fuel to more than four wildfires.

Jason Sieg/USDA Forest Service via AP

However, too much rain can cause dangerous issues over previous wildfire burn scars.

Typically, only a half an inch of rain in less than one hour can cause flash flooding over terrain burned by fires. That’s because the vegetation and soil that normally helps absorb rainwater is scorched or just no longer there. Therefore, water simply can build up on the surface area and carry excess dirt, debris and burned vegetation down a hill or downstream.

The severity of flash flooding depends on how large the fire was, how steep the terrain is and the rate of precipitation. However, if you live in an area vulnerable to flooding, downhill or downstream from burned areas, be prepared to leave. Do not necessarily wait for a Flash Flood Warning to be issued.

As of Wednesday, there are no watches or warnings issued for this risk, but with more steady and potentially heavy rain on the way through the end of the week, it is best to stay weather aware.

Incoming rain may pose a threat to areas recently scorched by fires

Newer burn scars are the most prone to flooding, but flash flooding can still occur years following a major fire.

Marie Stiles, USDA/Forest Service and Grand County Sheriff A mudslide in Grand County coming from the East Troublesome Fire burn scar. July 22, 2021.

Some of the largest and most recent in our state include the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scars.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

The Grizzly Creek Fire ran along Glenwood Canyon off Interstate 70 and the road has seen multiple flood events, slides and closures since it scorched around 32,000 acres in 2020.

CDOT A mudslide over I-70 at the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

If there hasn’t been a lot of regrowth following a fire, or human mitigation done, excess rain can lead to increased damage to roads, bridges and homes in the way of fast moving water.

Our next front is set to bring showers and thunderstorms from Colorado’s mountains to the Eastern Plains Thursday and Friday. While we welcome the moisture, just be aware there will be an elevated risk for flooding over burn scars.