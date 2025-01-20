Person found dead inside Grand Junction home Sunday night after reported assault: Mesa County Sheriff's Office

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A person was found dead inside a Grand Junction home Sunday night after a reported assault, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said.

A neighbor took the suspected victim of assault to a nearby emergency room. The ER staff called police to report that someone who was assaulted had arrived in the hospital and had life-threatening injuries,.

Just before 7:15 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department were dispatched to investigate the assault. When officers arrived at the home and tried to contact the suspect. The person inside refused to leave and shot a gun at officers multiple times, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said.

A Grand Junction Police Department officer fired back. Members of the SWAT team and Mesa County Sheriff's Officers also responded to the scene and said multiple attempts were made to talk to the suspect, but got no response.

The SWAT team entered the residence and found the suspect dead. The Mesa County Coroner's Office will release the person's identity and cause of death.

The officer who reportedly shot at the suspect will be placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard protocol, during an investigation.