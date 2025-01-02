Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announces campaign for governor

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday morning that he would campaign for governor in the 2026 election.

Weiser was first elected as the state attorney general in 208, and then won reelection in 2022.

He issued the following statement on his bid for governor:

“There are many reasons why I’m running to lead this state I love, but the biggest reason is simple: I’m committed to fighting for the people of Colorado.

As your Attorney General, I’ve spent the last six years taking on big fights for the people of Colorado, standing up against irresponsible companies that harmed consumers, defending our freedoms, improving public safety, and protecting our land, air, and water.

From day one, I’ve met my commitment to you to show up in every county, to listen to you, and to get results. This campaign will focus on engaging with you and having real conversations, to hear what’s on your mind, to learn how our state government can best serve you, and to get your ideas on how we can meet our challenges, together.”

Weiser will run for the Democratic nomination in the 2026 election for governor. Other than Weiser, no one else has officially announced they would be running, according to reporting from our partners at Colorado Public Radio.