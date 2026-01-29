Jury convicts former Colorado State Senator of four felony charges against her Wednesday: Denver DA's Office

DENVER — A jury convicted former Colorado State Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis of all four felony charges against her on Wednesday, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Lewis was convicted of one county of an attempt to influence a public servant and three counts of forgery. She will be sentenced on February 27, according to the Denver DA. She faces up to 15 years in prison.
"Sonya Jaquez Lewis has now been convicted by a Denver jury of fabricating documents during a legislative investigation – behavior that we as a community simply cannot tolerate.” District Attorney John Walsh said.
In 2024, Lewis was accused of mistreating employees in her office, our partners at the Denver Post reported, which prompted the state’s legislative aide union to call for her resignation and an investigation into her conduct.
In 2025, she then was accused of faking letters of support to the legislative committee that was investigating her, the Denver Post reported.
Lewis, a Democrat, represented Longmont in the Colorado Senate during her time as a state lawmaker.
