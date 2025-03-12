Former state senator now faces investigation by Denver, Boulder DAs after resigning amid ethics probe

Former state Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis is under investigation by the Denver and Boulder district attorneys’ offices, nearly a month after legislative staff determined the Longmont Democrat had likely forged at least one letter of support in an ethics probe.

Spokespeople for both offices confirmed their involvement in the investigation Tuesday. The Denver District Attorney’s Office began investigating after “the matter was referred to us by the State Senate,” spokesman Matt Jablow said in an email. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Jablow declined to provide additional details, and the exact nature of the investigation is unclear. But Denver Democratic Sen. Julie Gonzales, who chaired an ethics committee investigating Jaquez Lewis’ behavior toward aides, said she spoke with both the Denver and Boulder district attorneys “about the materials we received from (Jaquez Lewis) as part of the Senate Ethics Committee process.”

The Denver DA’s office also requested an interview with Gonzales, she said, as well as copies of the letters Jaquez Lewis submitted to defend herself against an ethics probe into her treatment of her staff. Gonzales said a constituent of Jaquez Lewis previously contacted Boulder prosecutors and then emailed Gonzales to ask if charges would be filed against the now-former senator.

That email, Gonzales said, prompted her conversations with the two counties’ district attorneys.

Continue reading on The Denver Post