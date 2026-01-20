El Paso County Sheriff's Office searching for 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl went missing Saturday morning near Robinson Street off of Highway 24 and 31st St., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Lilli, 13, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown plaid Vans shorts, brown and black Vans shoes.
She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Lilli stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Lilli or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 719-390-5555.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
New program launched to treat pediatric eating disorders as the number of cases rises in the US
MLK Day amid tense political climate
Artist-turned-barber at Scissorhand Design Studio brings creativity to hair
Colorado drivers still dealing with diesel mixup, more than 400 complaints filed
Employees, insiders speak of toxic culture within Cherry Creek School District
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.