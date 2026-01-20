El Paso County Sheriff's Office searching for 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl went missing Saturday morning near Robinson Street off of Highway 24 and 31st St., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Lilli, 13, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown plaid Vans shorts, brown and black Vans shoes.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Lilli stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Lilli or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 719-390-5555.