Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
State State

Actions

El Paso County Sheriff's Office searching for 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday

missing girl lilli.png
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
missing girl lilli.png
Posted

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl went missing Saturday morning near Robinson Street off of Highway 24 and 31st St., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Lilli, 13, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown plaid Vans shorts, brown and black Vans shoes.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Lilli stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Lilli or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 719-390-5555.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-your-voice-thumbnail.png

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities