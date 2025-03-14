'Disheartening': USDA cuts will cost Colorado $13.1M meant for food banks, schools to help farmers

DENVER — More than $13 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding meant to help Colorado food banks and schools buy fresh, local produce from farmers and ranchers has been cut by the Trump administration.

“It is so important for any of us, for our health, for happiness, to be able to consume food that’s familiar, fresh and nutritious,” said CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies Erin Pulling.

Pulling said Food Bank of the Rockies works with more than 30 farmers and growers from across Colorado to provide fresh options for families.

“We are seeing the highest need that we have seen in the rates of food insecurity in the last 10 years,” said Pulling.

Denver7 News Food Bank of the Rockies

But now, fresh, locally-grown food won’t be as readily available because of millions in federal cuts.

“What that means is that we are more dependent on the generosity of the public than ever before,” Pulling said.

Governor Jared Polis said Wednesday Colorado food banks were set to receive $5.5 million through the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA) and schools and daycares were going to receive a total of $7.6 million through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS).

“By cutting this funding, the Trump administration is taking away healthy meals from school children and slashing contracts Colorado farmers depend on to support their businesses and workers,” Polis said in a statement.

“My first reaction was extremely disheartening,” said Nancy Scheinkman, the owner of Mountain Freshies.

Scheinkman works with farmers on the Western Slope and said these cuts are devastating.

“Our farms have already bought seed and have already planted," she said. "I’ve had to call them and now tell them that you cannot count on us buying from you this summer season."

Scheinkman said the programs that were slashed deliver on the Trump administration’s platform by providing healthy meals.

“The first thing that came into my mind is that this administration ran on the platform of ‘Making America Healthy Again,'" she said. "It’s incredibly disheartening to have the rug pulled out from under us with this."

Now, Scheinkman said there needs to be a solution for the state’s farmers and families.

“We are also looking for the long-term funding so that we are not facing this situation again,” said Scheinkman.

