Colorado veterans organizations call proposed State Capitol pedestrian bridge unnecessary, disrespectful

DENVER — Colorado veterans are speaking out against Governor Jared Polis' proposal to build a pedestrian bridge between Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park and the State Capitol.

In a joint statement, the Colorado chapters of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America and Gold Star Wives of America called the project "unnecessary and disrespectful."



Read the full statement below

“They want to take up almost a third to a half of this park that was meant to be of honor to veterans to put a bridge here. No, absolutely not,” Steve Kjonaas with the VFW told Denver7's Jessica Porter.

Denver7 Steve Kjonaas with VFW Colorado and Denver7 Anchor Jessica Porter

Governor Jared Polis proposed the CO 150 Walkway to commemorate Colorado's 150th year of statehood in 2026. Artwork along the bridge would tell the story of Colorado’s history.

The $28.5 million project would be funded using $8 million of taxpayer money, while the rest would be raised through private donations and investors.

Last week, the Governor’s Office launched a survey for Coloradans to have their voices heard on the CO 150 Walkway, and the results will help determine if the project moves forward. Results are expected to be shared later this week.



Hear different perspectives on the project in the story below

State Coloradans share opinions on proposed pedestrian bridge to State Capitol Maggy Wolanske

Kjonaas believes the project casts a shadow over what that space is meant for.

“We have veterans who are 104 years old, World War II survivors, Korean War survivors. This is not going to honor them," Kjonaas said. "This does not pay tribute to them. This is wrong."

The veterans groups told Denver7 they were not consulted on the project until a meeting with Polis on Wednesday. They believe the Lincoln Veteran Memorial Park is protected by law.

“Our sacred spaces are not for sale, not for political show, and not to be paved over," the joint statement said. "They are to be protected as the living legacy of those who served and sacrificed for the freedoms we all enjoy."