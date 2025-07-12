Capitol Walkway: Legacy or luxury as state faces $1 billion in new financial challenges?

DENVER — A proposed pedestrian walkway between Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park and the Colorado State Capitol has received plenty of criticism. Now, lawmakers are raising concerns about the $28.5 million price tag as the state grapples with $1 billion in new financial challenges.

“I feel this $29 million art installation is financially irresponsible and it's completely tone deaf when Colorado is already facing a second year of extreme budget cuts with over $1.2 billion slashed in the current fiscal year alone,” said Colorado State Rep. Tammy Story, a Democrat representing Jefferson County.

Governor Jared Polis pitched the CO 150 Walkway to unite Coloradans as we celebrate our history on the 150th anniversary of our statehood in 2026. It will include art representing periods of Colorado’s history and was designed to reflect the state’s geology.

The bridge has received plenty of criticism while others believe it will improve the area.

Historic Denver called the walkway “a functionally useless bridge” that would damage the historic integrity of Civic Center Park.

Capitol Hill United Neighbors said it is not practical or efficient.

Denver resident Scott Holder spoke against the project at a Capitol Building Advisory Committee meeting on June 26, calling it a “glorified skateboard path.”

CO150 Walkway Rendering of the proposed Colorado 150 Pedestrian Walkway at the State Capitol.

On the other side of the debate are those who believe the bridge will improve access to the Capitol for wheelchair users.

Educator Maggie Shaver told Denver7 it will make field trips safer and improve learning.

“This project allows for more Coloradans to feel safe in this revitalized space with or without a disability,” Shaver said.

Pueblo Community Activist Salvatore Pace was asked to submit stories from Southern Colorado’s history for the project.

“I think epitomizes our state and brings together lots of different history and culture, and I think the bridge really ties it all together,” said Pace.

While most people spoke against the project at the Capitol Building Advisory Committee meeting in June, members voted 8-4 for it to move forward. The committee chair ended the meeting with a reminder that their job is to advise the Capitol Development Committee, and they make no final decisions.

Chair of the Capitol Development Committee, State Rep. Tammy Story, said they are the next group tasked with hearing about the CO 150 Walkway on August 14.

“I've heard from many constituents who just can't even believe this is on the table or even being discussed in this economic crisis that we are in the midst of,” Rep. Story said.

While the state just balanced a $1 billion deficit in April, lawmakers are bracing for a potential special session to address new losses in revenue.

President Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful bill, signed on the Fourth of July, cut about $500 million in revenue for Colorado and will cost about $500 million more to implement, according to the Colorado Office of State Planning and Budgeting.

The cost of the bridge has already increased from $18 to $20 million originally, to $28.5 million with landscaping, artwork, and upgrading the surrounding street crossings.

Denver7 anchor Jessica Porter asked Governor Polis if the state can afford such a project.

Governor Polis said it will only cost the state $8 million, and the rest will be raised from private investment.

“We could say we are ignoring our 150th and it would make no dent in the cuts. I mean, these are very small amounts of money that are being talked about federally and in the state,” Gov. Polis said.

That $8 million was originally American Rescue Plan Act funding meant for pandemic relief.

“It could be used for other projects around the state infrastructure. It could help, you know, build something in another part of the state… but the question is, do we want to create a legacy there,” Gov. Polis said.

But for some lawmakers, like Rep. Story, this project sends the wrong message at the wrong time; when federal funding cuts mean Coloradans will potentially lose their health care and rural hospitals will close.

“Coloradans deserve leadership that prioritizes people over extreme, excessive expenditures,” Rep. Story said. “Right now, we are talking about slashing programs that directly impact the lives of everyday Coloradans, and while facing these realities, the governor is championing a grandiose bridge that truly serves no substantial or necessary function.”

The Capitol Development Committee is responsible for reviewing funding requests for projects for all state buildings.

Rep. Story said the committee receives $1 billion in requests for repairs, remodels, and renovations on those buildings every year, but they only have a budget of $150 million to spend.

“We have, as a state, probably $10 to $15 billion of capital needs across the state, and if we're only funding $150 million of that a year, that's only about 1% of the total need,” Rep. Story said. “We cannot afford a $29 million grandiose structure to satisfy somebody's desire to have their name on it.”

The Capitol Development Committee’s next meeting is Thursday, August 14th. Rep. Story says they expect to hear from the Governor's office and other stakeholders about the CO 150 Walkway.