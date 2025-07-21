Coloradans share opinions on proposed pedestrian bridge to the state capitol as survey closes Monday night

DENVER — Time is ticking for Coloradans to participate in an online survey on whether or not a pedestrian bridge should be built at the state capitol. The survey closes at midnight on July 21.

Governor Jared Polis proposed the CO 150 Walkway as part of to celebrate Colorado's 150th birthday. The proposed pedestrian walkway, with a $28.5 million price tag, would connect the Colorado State Capitol and Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park.

President and CEO of Historic Denver John Deffenbaugh shared his concerns over the design and the impact it would have on the historical significance of the area.

"The real issue here is that the bridge is completely out of keeping of the qualities that make this park so special. It has no purpose, it serves no function, and it will not be used," Deffenbaugh said.

He also expressed concerns about an organization in Chicago designing this project when it is to represent the state's major milestone. Additionally, he explained how this bridge would fundamentally change the area and the importance of taking part in the survey.

"It will obscure views to and from the capital. It will introduce a completely alien and bizarre design element into a historic environment that's been relatively unchanged for many, many years," Deffenbaugh said.

CO150 Walkway Rendering of the proposed Colorado 150 Pedestrian Walkway at the State Capitol.

Whether it's the first or thousandth time visiting the state capitol, people across Colorado know the significance of this area. Megan Wakefield, who moved to Colorado in 2016, enjoys the energy downtown and biking through the neighborhoods. She believes the bridge could be "a bit of an obstruction."

"I have mixed feelings," Wakefield explained. "I understand that they want to do something or Polis wants to do something for 150th anniversary, which on one hand is cool, but also, I've heard about the city's budget, the state's budget, and I know the state owns the park area, but it's just where would the money come from and, do people really want this?"

Denver7 anchor Jessica Porter spoke with Governor Polis on July 15 regarding the launch of this survey and the different questions people will answer. The survey asks whether or not the state should proceed with the proposed walkway, and if not, what alternative would Coloradans like to see.

“If the people of the state say, ‘We want to do this,’ I’ve got to get busy talking through the phone to raise the money,” Polis said. “If people say, ‘Go a different direction,’ we can deploy that elsewhere.”

Denver7 Denver7 anchor Jessica Porter speaks with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis about his proposal to build a pedestrian bridge to the State Capitol.

Seddrik Coleman, who used to live close to the state capitol, expressed his support for the walkway and how it would be a good addition to the area.

"I think that'll be awesome, actually," Coleman said."Especially when you see how many tourists come down here just on a regular basis being downtown. I think it's going to add more attraction."

He believes a bridge could help with the busy traffic in the area, along with providing people with an easier way to access and see the capitol.

On the other hand, for people like Jay Williams, she is concerned about the price of this project and why money should be spent on a bridge when there is already groundwork in place. Williams has participated in the survey and expressed her concerns after taking it.

"I didn't really get the scope of anything," Williams said. "I didn't see any plans, nothing, so it felt like they were just trying to get some quick answers, but not anything that is like extensive."

Williams also explained that people may not be aware of this proposal, and instead suggested a parade to celebrate Colorado's 150th birthday.

"If you're going to be spending a lot of money on that infrastructure in that area, I think people should know about it. It should be way more talked about than it is," Williams said.

Besides questions on the proposed walkway, there is also a question about the excitement surrounding the state's 150th anniversary and America’s 250th.