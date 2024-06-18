Watch Now
NewsState News

Actions

Colorado Supreme Court to hear arguments in transgender cake case

The Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit against a Christian baker who refused to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.
Jack Phillips
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jun 18, 2024

DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit against a Christian baker who refused to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. It's one of three cases in Colorado that have pitted LGBTQ+ civil rights against First Amendment rights. Two of those cases have involved Jack Phillips, a baker who in 2012 refused to bake a cake for a gay couple’s wedding. Phillips partially prevailed before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018. He now is being sued by Autumn Scardina, a transgender woman for whom Phillips refused to bake a cake commemorating her transition. The Colorado Court of Appeals has sided with Scardina.

Colorado Supreme Court to hear arguments in transgender cake case

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News