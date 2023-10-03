Watch Now
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake

Jack Phillips
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Jack Phillips, who's case was heard by the Supreme Court five years ago after he objected to designing a wedding cake for a gay couple, speaks to supporters outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple's wedding cake because of his Christian faith has lost an appeal in his latest legal fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Jack Phillips
Posted at 1:51 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 15:51:29-04

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s highest court says it will hear the case of a Christian baker who refused to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.

The decision announced Tuesday comes after a U.S. Supreme Court victory this summer for a graphic artist who didn’t want to design wedding websites for same-sex couples.

Baker Jack Phillips won a partial victory before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 in another case after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake.

He was later sued by a transgender woman after he refused to make her cake to celebrate her gender transition.

