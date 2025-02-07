Watch Now
More than 10,000 King Soopers employees begin picketing outside select grocery stores in metro Denver

After months of back and forth over a new contract, thousands of King Soopers employees began picketing outside of some unionized stores in the Denver metro on Thursday.
Workers in the Denver metro, Boulder, Broomfield and Parker units authorized the unfair labor practice (ULP) strike last week. They will picket at 77 King Soopers locations across the metro.

Workers in Pueblo will begin their strike at 5 a.m. on Friday.

UFCW Local 7, which represents more than 10,000 King Soopers employees across the state, anticipates the strike will last two weeks.

"We leave our job exhausted because we're running, literally running through the stores, trying to get things done, trying to handle problems," said Reyna Carpenter, a King Soopers employee in Pueblo who traveled to Denver to help with the picket. "You know, things aren't stocked, running in the back because we're constantly running back and forth because people are asking us for products add items that we haven't been able to stock on the shelves because they're sitting in the back room, because we just don't have the bodies to do it."

Franchesca Lopez, a lifelong King Sooper shopper, said she had to make a tough choice Thursday. She had to decide whether to cross the picket line at the Krameria and 14th Street King Soopers or shop across the street at Safeway.

"I've always just went to King Soopers," Lopez said. "I guess, you know, it's only fair to support them in their time of need."

King Soopers officials told Denver7 they've brought in close to 1,500 temporary workers and 150 employees from sister companies across the country to help. Joe Kelley, King Soopers and City Market president, said store hours will also be impacted.

"Instead of opening at 6 a.m. we're opening at 7 a.m., and we're closing at 8 p.m. for the time being. Our pharmacies will close at 7 p.m.," Kelley said.

The timing of the strike comes on the heels of what's typically a very busy weekend for grocery stores across the country with the Super Bowl on Sunday and Valentine's Day next week.

"There's no mistake. [UCFW Local 7 President Kim Cordova] called this strike to hurt us over Super Bowl and going into Valentine's Day — two big, big times," Kelley said.

Cordova disputed that statement during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"Absolutely because the only thing they understand is their profit," she said.

Not all stores are impacted by the strike. A King Soopers spokesperson said the following stores will maintain regular store and pharmacy hours:

25701 E Smoky Hill RoadAurora80016
1045 South First St.Bennett80102
500 E. Bromley LaneBrighton80601
100 North 50th AveBrighton80601
7284 Lagae RoadCastle Rock80108
5544 Promenade Pkwy.Castle Rock80108
750 Ridge RoadCastle Rock80104
3702 Dell Range Blvd.Cheyenne82001
1750 W. UintahColorado Springs80904
6930 N. Academy Blvd.Colorado Springs80918
815 Cheyenne MeadowsColorado Springs80906
3570 Hartsel DriveColorado Springs80920
1070 W. Baptist Rd.Colorado Springs80921
6030 Stetson Hills Blvd.Colorado Springs80922
2910 S. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs80916
9225 N. Union Blvd.Colorado Springs80920
3620 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.Colorado Springs80918
3250 Centennial Blvd.Colorado Springs80907
7915 Constitution Ave.Colorado Springs80951
7530 Falcon Market PlaceColorado Springs80831
2731 N. Gate Blvd.Colorado Springs80921
25637 Conifer RoadConifer80433
1891 State Highway 7Erie80516
2900 Arapahoe Rd.Erie80026
6110 Firestone Blvd.Firestone80504
1015 S. Taft Hill RoadFort Collins80521
4503 J.F.K. ParkwayFort Collins80525
2602 S. Timberline Rd.Fort Collins80525
1842 N. College AveFort Collins80524
2535 S. College Ave.Fort Collins80525
2100 35th Ave.Greeley80634
2712 11TH Ave.Greeley80631
6922 10th StreetGreeley80634
2255 N. Main St.Longmont80501
995 S. Hover St.Longmont80501
1611 Pace St.Longmont80504
253 E. 29th St. Loveland80537
1275 Eagle Dr.Loveland80537
3050 W. NorthernPueblo81004
102 W. 29th StreetPueblo81003
13700 Colorado Blvd.Thornton80602
13525 Quebec St.Thornton80602
1520 Main St.Windsor80550

The King Soopers spokesperson said if UFCW Local 7 pulls their members from the two King Soopers stores in Pueblo Friday morning, those stores will need to be removed from the list.

In the meantime, for shoppers like Lopez, the choice of where she'll do her daily shopping is clear.

"Now I gotta go to Safeway," she said. "That's worth it, yeah, yeah, just for support. And hopefully they get what they want sooner than two weeks."

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

