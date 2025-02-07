More than 10,000 King Soopers employees begin picketing outside select grocery stores in metro Denver

DENVER — After months of back and forth over a new contract, thousands of King Soopers employees began picketing outside of some unionized stores in the Denver metro on Thursday.

Workers in the Denver metro, Boulder, Broomfield and Parker units authorized the unfair labor practice (ULP) strike last week. They will picket at 77 King Soopers locations across the metro.

Workers in Pueblo will begin their strike at 5 a.m. on Friday.

UFCW Local 7, which represents more than 10,000 King Soopers employees across the state, anticipates the strike will last two weeks.

"We leave our job exhausted because we're running, literally running through the stores, trying to get things done, trying to handle problems," said Reyna Carpenter, a King Soopers employee in Pueblo who traveled to Denver to help with the picket. "You know, things aren't stocked, running in the back because we're constantly running back and forth because people are asking us for products add items that we haven't been able to stock on the shelves because they're sitting in the back room, because we just don't have the bodies to do it."

Franchesca Lopez, a lifelong King Sooper shopper, said she had to make a tough choice Thursday. She had to decide whether to cross the picket line at the Krameria and 14th Street King Soopers or shop across the street at Safeway.

"I've always just went to King Soopers," Lopez said. "I guess, you know, it's only fair to support them in their time of need."

King Soopers officials told Denver7 they've brought in close to 1,500 temporary workers and 150 employees from sister companies across the country to help. Joe Kelley, King Soopers and City Market president, said store hours will also be impacted.

"Instead of opening at 6 a.m. we're opening at 7 a.m., and we're closing at 8 p.m. for the time being. Our pharmacies will close at 7 p.m.," Kelley said.

The timing of the strike comes on the heels of what's typically a very busy weekend for grocery stores across the country with the Super Bowl on Sunday and Valentine's Day next week.

"There's no mistake. [UCFW Local 7 President Kim Cordova] called this strike to hurt us over Super Bowl and going into Valentine's Day — two big, big times," Kelley said.

Cordova disputed that statement during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"Absolutely because the only thing they understand is their profit," she said.

Not all stores are impacted by the strike. A King Soopers spokesperson said the following stores will maintain regular store and pharmacy hours:



25701 E Smoky Hill Road Aurora 80016 1045 South First St. Bennett 80102 500 E. Bromley Lane Brighton 80601 100 North 50th Ave Brighton 80601 7284 Lagae Road Castle Rock 80108 5544 Promenade Pkwy. Castle Rock 80108 750 Ridge Road Castle Rock 80104 3702 Dell Range Blvd. Cheyenne 82001 1750 W. Uintah Colorado Springs 80904 6930 N. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs 80918 815 Cheyenne Meadows Colorado Springs 80906 3570 Hartsel Drive Colorado Springs 80920 1070 W. Baptist Rd. Colorado Springs 80921 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd. Colorado Springs 80922 2910 S. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs 80916 9225 N. Union Blvd. Colorado Springs 80920 3620 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. Colorado Springs 80918 3250 Centennial Blvd. Colorado Springs 80907 7915 Constitution Ave. Colorado Springs 80951 7530 Falcon Market Place Colorado Springs 80831 2731 N. Gate Blvd. Colorado Springs 80921 25637 Conifer Road Conifer 80433 1891 State Highway 7 Erie 80516 2900 Arapahoe Rd. Erie 80026 6110 Firestone Blvd. Firestone 80504 1015 S. Taft Hill Road Fort Collins 80521 4503 J.F.K. Parkway Fort Collins 80525 2602 S. Timberline Rd. Fort Collins 80525 1842 N. College Ave Fort Collins 80524 2535 S. College Ave. Fort Collins 80525 2100 35th Ave. Greeley 80634 2712 11TH Ave. Greeley 80631 6922 10th Street Greeley 80634 2255 N. Main St. Longmont 80501 995 S. Hover St. Longmont 80501 1611 Pace St. Longmont 80504 253 E. 29th St. Loveland 80537 1275 Eagle Dr. Loveland 80537 3050 W. Northern Pueblo 81004 102 W. 29th Street Pueblo 81003 13700 Colorado Blvd. Thornton 80602 13525 Quebec St. Thornton 80602 1520 Main St. Windsor 80550

The King Soopers spokesperson said if UFCW Local 7 pulls their members from the two King Soopers stores in Pueblo Friday morning, those stores will need to be removed from the list.

In the meantime, for shoppers like Lopez, the choice of where she'll do her daily shopping is clear.

"Now I gotta go to Safeway," she said. "That's worth it, yeah, yeah, just for support. And hopefully they get what they want sooner than two weeks."