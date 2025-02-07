More than 10,000 King Soopers employees begin picketing outside select grocery stores in metro Denver

DENVER — After months of back and forth over a new contract, thousands of King Soopers employees began picketing outside of some unionized stores in the Denver metro on Thursday.
Workers in the Denver metro, Boulder, Broomfield and Parker units authorized the unfair labor practice (ULP) strike last week. They will picket at 77 King Soopers locations across the metro.
Workers in Pueblo will begin their strike at 5 a.m. on Friday.
UFCW Local 7, which represents more than 10,000 King Soopers employees across the state, anticipates the strike will last two weeks.
"We leave our job exhausted because we're running, literally running through the stores, trying to get things done, trying to handle problems," said Reyna Carpenter, a King Soopers employee in Pueblo who traveled to Denver to help with the picket. "You know, things aren't stocked, running in the back because we're constantly running back and forth because people are asking us for products add items that we haven't been able to stock on the shelves because they're sitting in the back room, because we just don't have the bodies to do it."
Franchesca Lopez, a lifelong King Sooper shopper, said she had to make a tough choice Thursday. She had to decide whether to cross the picket line at the Krameria and 14th Street King Soopers or shop across the street at Safeway.
"I've always just went to King Soopers," Lopez said. "I guess, you know, it's only fair to support them in their time of need."
King Soopers officials told Denver7 they've brought in close to 1,500 temporary workers and 150 employees from sister companies across the country to help. Joe Kelley, King Soopers and City Market president, said store hours will also be impacted.
"Instead of opening at 6 a.m. we're opening at 7 a.m., and we're closing at 8 p.m. for the time being. Our pharmacies will close at 7 p.m.," Kelley said.
The timing of the strike comes on the heels of what's typically a very busy weekend for grocery stores across the country with the Super Bowl on Sunday and Valentine's Day next week.
"There's no mistake. [UCFW Local 7 President Kim Cordova] called this strike to hurt us over Super Bowl and going into Valentine's Day — two big, big times," Kelley said.
Cordova disputed that statement during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
"Absolutely because the only thing they understand is their profit," she said.
Not all stores are impacted by the strike. A King Soopers spokesperson said the following stores will maintain regular store and pharmacy hours:
|25701 E Smoky Hill Road
|Aurora
|80016
|1045 South First St.
|Bennett
|80102
|500 E. Bromley Lane
|Brighton
|80601
|100 North 50th Ave
|Brighton
|80601
|7284 Lagae Road
|Castle Rock
|80108
|5544 Promenade Pkwy.
|Castle Rock
|80108
|750 Ridge Road
|Castle Rock
|80104
|3702 Dell Range Blvd.
|Cheyenne
|82001
|1750 W. Uintah
|Colorado Springs
|80904
|6930 N. Academy Blvd.
|Colorado Springs
|80918
|815 Cheyenne Meadows
|Colorado Springs
|80906
|3570 Hartsel Drive
|Colorado Springs
|80920
|1070 W. Baptist Rd.
|Colorado Springs
|80921
|6030 Stetson Hills Blvd.
|Colorado Springs
|80922
|2910 S. Academy Blvd.
|Colorado Springs
|80916
|9225 N. Union Blvd.
|Colorado Springs
|80920
|3620 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.
|Colorado Springs
|80918
|3250 Centennial Blvd.
|Colorado Springs
|80907
|7915 Constitution Ave.
|Colorado Springs
|80951
|7530 Falcon Market Place
|Colorado Springs
|80831
|2731 N. Gate Blvd.
|Colorado Springs
|80921
|25637 Conifer Road
|Conifer
|80433
|1891 State Highway 7
|Erie
|80516
|2900 Arapahoe Rd.
|Erie
|80026
|6110 Firestone Blvd.
|Firestone
|80504
|1015 S. Taft Hill Road
|Fort Collins
|80521
|4503 J.F.K. Parkway
|Fort Collins
|80525
|2602 S. Timberline Rd.
|Fort Collins
|80525
|1842 N. College Ave
|Fort Collins
|80524
|2535 S. College Ave.
|Fort Collins
|80525
|2100 35th Ave.
|Greeley
|80634
|2712 11TH Ave.
|Greeley
|80631
|6922 10th Street
|Greeley
|80634
|2255 N. Main St.
|Longmont
|80501
|995 S. Hover St.
|Longmont
|80501
|1611 Pace St.
|Longmont
|80504
|253 E. 29th St.
|Loveland
|80537
|1275 Eagle Dr.
|Loveland
|80537
|3050 W. Northern
|Pueblo
|81004
|102 W. 29th Street
|Pueblo
|81003
|13700 Colorado Blvd.
|Thornton
|80602
|13525 Quebec St.
|Thornton
|80602
|1520 Main St.
|Windsor
|80550
The King Soopers spokesperson said if UFCW Local 7 pulls their members from the two King Soopers stores in Pueblo Friday morning, those stores will need to be removed from the list.
In the meantime, for shoppers like Lopez, the choice of where she'll do her daily shopping is clear.
"Now I gotta go to Safeway," she said. "That's worth it, yeah, yeah, just for support. And hopefully they get what they want sooner than two weeks."
