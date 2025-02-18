King Soopers strike ending after 12 days, both sides returning to the bargaining table

DENVER — Thousands of Colorado King Soopers employees will end their strike early after the union that represents them and the grocery store chain agreed to return to the bargaining table.

Workers throughout the state began an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike on Feb. 6 following failed contract negotiations between the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 chapter and King Soopers. Union leaders initially said the strike would last two weeks.

In an update late Monday night, UFCW Local 7 said it had reached a return-to-work settlement with King Soopers. According to the settlement, King Soopers has rescinded its Jan. 16 Last, Best and Final Offer, and the two sides will return to the negotiating table "with an agreement that Kroger (King Soopers) cannot implement any offer for at least 100 days."

The agreement also states that union employees will not lose their healthcare in April 2025.



Striking employees must leave the picket line by 11:59 p.m. Monday and return for scheduled shifts no later than Thursday at 5 a.m., according to UFCW Local 7. Since the strike ended two days early, the union said members who picketed this week will receive two additional days of picketing benefits ($320) up to the weekly maximum ($800).

In a statement, Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, called the settlement a "big step forward" and said the union will "continue our fight for a fair union contract for us, our customers and the communities we serve."

“We have taken a big step forward and ensured that Kroger knows that staffing is a key concern to workers and customers alike. We will go back to the bargaining table and continue our fight for a fair union contract for us, our customers and the communities we serve. This strike was about thousands of everyday grocery store workers, collectively standing together and facing one of the largest corporations in America and saying ENOUGH. Our strike was just the beginning of this effort and elevated staffing in grocery stores to a national level with more workers and allies joining together. Just like our successful campaign to stop the mega grocery merger, we won’t stop until we win Better Staffing and Better Stores for grocery store workers and customers."

Jim Kelley, president of King Soopers/ City Market, said the company "[recognizes] the challenges [associates] have faced" and is committed to "securing a long-term contract that supports our associates, benefits our customers, and strengthens the communities we so proudly serve." He also said King Soopers "[looks] forward to productive discussions in the weeks ahead."

“Our associates are more than just employees—they are the heart of King Soopers, and we recognize the challenges they have faced. Securing this agreement was about restoring certainty, not just for our business, but for the people who make it possible. It also ensures that eligible associates who were unable to meet hourly requirements due to the work stoppage will continue to receive their industry-leading, affordable healthcare coverage, fully funded by the Company to maintain continuity. We remain committed to securing a long-term contract that supports our associates, benefits our customers, and strengthens the communities we so proudly serve.”

Multiple King Soopers locations adjusted their operating hours due to the strike. Kelley said those impacted locations will resume normal business hours beginning Thursday at 6 a.m. Pharmacies will also reopen at their usual times.