Colorado fire departments don't have enough funding or staff, according to 2026 survey

DENVER — The newest report from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) found fire departments in the state are facing a variety of challenges including staff shortages, funding and lack of equipment.

The report surveys Colorado fire chiefs every two years to provide a detailed overview of current resources and training requirements. This year, 122 fire departments participated.



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Colorado fire departments don't have enough funding or staff: 2026 survey

In a press release announcing the report’s findings, Professional Qualifications & Training Section Chief with the DFPC Lisa Pine said, “Fire departments across Colorado are facing personnel and financial shortages impacting how they respond to community needs. Understanding the issues they face is the first step to identifying ways to fill the gaps.”

According to the report, 66.4% of agencies that responded said current funding is not enough to carry out all department operations and 78.7% said they don’t have enough funding to meet their needs.



Read the full report below.

Colorado fire departments said they need 2,126 more personnel, including 1,345 additional paid firefighters and 781 more volunteer firefighters. The report noted staffing shortages are also impacting everyday operations, citing 32.8% frequently struggle to assemble a full crew for initial response. 40.2% rely on automatic or mutual aid monthly or more frequently in the past 12 months.

62.3% of the responding agencies don’t think they have the necessary funding to bring in the additional staff.

In addition to needing more staff, 73.8% said they need more wildland firefighting equipment.

When our Denver7 team sat down with DFPC when the previous report came out, Pines said people can support firefighters by becoming informed on how their local fire department is funded and by supporting fundraising efforts.

194 departments responded to the previous survey and 82% said they do not have adequate funding to meet their needs.