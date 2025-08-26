Colorado fire departments need over 2,000 firefighters and millions in new equipment

DENVER — Colorado fire departments need over 2,000 firefighters and more than $25 million in equipment over the next two years, according to a recently released survey.

The report, conducted by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, surveys Colorado fire chiefs every two years to provide a detailed overview of current resources and training requirements.

Lisa Pine, the chief of professional qualifications and training at the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, the findings are similar to their previous report, released in 2022.

“We find we are short quite a number of firefighters, both volunteer firefighters and career firefighters across the state, and that is due to a multitude of factors. This is a nationwide problem, not just a Colorado problem,” Pine said.

G.Mogel/Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Fire crews respond to the Alexander Mountain Fire on July 31, 2024.

The survey found responding fire departments in Colorado need an additional 1,121 career firefighters and 1,142 volunteer firefighters over the next 2 years.

The report found that departments struggle with the recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters. This is because of the commitment required, lack of benefits, an aging volunteer base, increased training requirements and competition from other demands on an individual’s time.

Departments are facing recruitment challenges with career firefighters for similar reasons.

“The role of the firefighter has really evolved. Structure fire is not our main bread and butter anymore. We are doing a lot of EMS, hazardous materials, and technical rescue,” Pine said. "It can be a little daunting to people. It is still, I think, the greatest career there is.”

The report found departments need 753 apparatuses, which are the most expensive costs for fire departments. The most needed apparatuses are engines, wildland brush trucks, and ambulances.

Separate from apparatuses, departments would need to spend over $25 million over the next 2 years on equipment like personal protective equipment.

G.Mogel/Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Firefighters during the first week of the Alexander Mountain Fire, burning west of Loveland.

About 57%, or 194 departments, responded to the survey and 82% said they do not have adequate funding to meet their needs.

Most fire department funding comes from property taxes.

Pine told Denver7 the Colorado Fire Commission is working on creating new models to fund the fire service.

The Colorado Legislature also put forward $5 million through HB22-1194 and an additional $10 million through SB22-002 to address funding needs for personal protective equipment (PPE) and firefighter mental health.

“I do not think anyone should be concerned about the safety of their community. The fire service is built on a very strong, dedicated group of men and women who will do what they need to do to protect their community, regardless of if they have enough people or the right equipment,” Pine said.

Pine said people can support firefighters by becoming informed on how their local fire department is funded and by supporting fundraising efforts like pancake breakfast events.