Boy killed in Colorado reservation shooting was in bed when he was hit

DENVER (AP) — A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy on a tribal reservation in Colorado earlier this month. Police on the Navajo Nation in Utah say 23-year-old Jeremiah Hight was taken into custody Tuesday. The shooting that killed the boy left 24 bullet holes in the home where he was lying next to his father in bed. According to court documents unsealed Thursday, the boy's father, Zackieus Lang, told investigators he saw his son immediately “struggling in pain." A message seeking comment was left Thursday with Hight’s lawyer.

