Man wanted on suspicion of murdering a minor on Ute Mountain Ute Reservation arrested

OLJATO, Utah — A man wanted on suspicion of murdering a minor on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation earlier this month has been arrested by law enforcement, officials with the Navajo Police Department said Wednesday.

Jeremiah Hight, 23, of the Ute Mountain Tribe, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a minor killed in Towaoc, the capital of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Montezuma County, in the early morning hours of Dec. 11.

The Navajo Police Department said the shooting was targeted at a residence on the reservation.

Law enforcement authorities had been searching for Hight in the Oljato area in Utah since Saturday, December 21, after a federal arrest warrant for murder and other charges was issued by the FBI-Durango Office.

He was arrested at 3:52 p.m. on Christmas Eve on top of a mesa, west of Oljato, by the Navajo Police Department K-9 Unit and the BIA Division of Drug Enforcement. He was taken into federal custody without incident.