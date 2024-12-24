FBI offers $10,000 reward for information about man accused of killing minor on Ute Mountain Ute Reservation

UTE MOUNTAIN UTE RESERVATION — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a man accused of killing a minor on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation earlier this month.

The FBI did not share details about the incident, only saying that the minor was shot and killed in Towaoc, Colorado, in the early morning hours of Dec. 11.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Jeremiah Hight, 23, on Dec. 19 in connection with the minor's death. He is wanted for murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to crimes of violence.

Hight is 6 feet tall and 400 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is associated with the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and has tattoos on his right leg, both arms, both shoulders and neck, according to the FBI.

He has connections to Monument Valley, Utah, in the Four Corners area. FBI officials believe Hight may be armed and "has proven he can be dangerous."

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the "arrest and conviction" of Hight. Anyone with information about Hight or his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-225-5324 or file an online report.