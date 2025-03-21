Bird flu detected in 11 pet cats, Colorado Department of Agriculture announces Thursday

Bird flu was detected in 11 pet cats — both indoor and outdoor — the Colorado Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

Only one of those cats survived the infection. Domestic cats appear to be highly susceptible to Avian Influenza, which is why infections often result in death.

The bird flu cases in Colorado cats were linked to eating both raw pet food and raw poultry.

To mitigate any further exposure, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends against pet owners feeding raw poultry products to their domestic cats. Take extra precautions when handling raw pet food or raw poultry by washing hands and disinfecting surfaces those products touch.