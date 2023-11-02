Watch Now
Investigators focus on railway inspection practices after fatal Colorado train derailment

Posted at 12:49 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Federal officials say their investigation into a Colorado coal train derailment that killed a truck driver and shut down a major highway is focused on whether inspection and maintenance practices at BNSF Railway contributed to the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Thursday issued a preliminary report on the Oct. 15 accident.

A steel railroad bridge built in 1958 collapsed onto Interstate 25 after a suspected broken rail caused 30 cars coal to derail.

A California truck driver was killed.

I-25 is the main north-south route through Colorado and was closed for four days as crews cleared debris from the site.

