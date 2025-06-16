Fort Collins police shoot and injure one person Sunday night

Fort Collins police shot and injured a man they said was in a domestic dispute, wielding a knife Sunday night. Officers took the man into custody, and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

As of Monday morning, the man’s condition remains unknown, according to Fort Collins police. No officers or other members of the community were injured during the incident, Fort Collins police said, and there is no ongoing public safety threat.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Fort Collins police were called to a home off S. College Avenue and E. Prospect Road on reports of an armed man in a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they found the man outside the home. They instructed him to drop his weapon, but Fort Collins police said he refused to cooperate.

Officers used less lethal tools to try and get the man to comply, but Fort Collins police said he would not. One of the officers fired his handgun, hitting the man.

Fort Collins police said they called for an ambulance immediately.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into what happened, according to Fort Collins police.