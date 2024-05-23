3-year-old Rocky Ford boy found dead in canal died from accidental drowning, autopsy report shows

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — A 3-year-old Rocky Ford boy who was found dead in an irrigation canal over the weekend died from an accidental drowning, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

Amari Galan, 3, was reported missing on Saturday, after he wandered away from his home in Washington St. in Rocky Ford.

An Endangered Missing Alert bulletin was soon issued for Galan by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after he was last seen at 4 a.m. wearing only a diaper. Galan was reported to be a child with special needs.

Investigators from multiple agencies, including the CBI, Rocky Ford Police (RPD) and the Otero County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) conducted a joint search that soon focused on the Catlin canal that runs directly behind the child's home.

Search and Rescue personnel searching the banks of the canal by foot found the boy's body several miles downstream in the canal around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Otero County Coroner Robert Fowler had an autopsy performed on Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results are consistent with an accidental drowning, CBI officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation and the final report will be submitted to the 16th Judicial District Attorney.

