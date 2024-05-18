Watch Now
Colorado authorities issue alert after 3-year-old boy goes missing in Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert after a 3-year-old boy went missing in the Otero County town of Rocky Ford Saturday.

Authorities believe Amari Galan, wearing just a diaper, walked away from his home in the 900 block of Washington Street around 4 a.m.

CBI said Amari has special needs. He is a 3-foot tall Hispanic boy with long black hair.

If the child is seen, the public is asked to call 911 or the Rocky Ford Police Department at 719-254-3344.

