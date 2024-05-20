Body of missing Rocky Ford 3-year-old found in canal

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — The body of a 3-year-old boy who walked away from his Rocky Ford home Saturday morning was found in a canal, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Sunday evening.

Amari Galan, 3, was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen around 4 a.m. near the 900 block of Washington Street in Rocky Ford, according to CBI.

The agency said Amari, who had special needs, walked away from his home wearing only a diaper.

Multiple agencies conducted a joint search that soon focused on the Catlin Canal, which runs directly behind Amari's home. Search and rescue crews found the boy's body several miles downstream in the canal around 5 p.m. Sunday.

CBI concluded its release by extending its condolences to the Galan family.