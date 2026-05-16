IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whitewater rafting season is underway across Colorado, and outfitters say drought conditions won't stop a strong season on the water.

The Colorado River Outfitters Association expects half a million people to ride the rapids this season.

Denver7's Adria Iraheta reports on how outfitters are tackling the challenges amid the state's ongoing drought this year in the video player below:

Colorado whitewater rafting season kicks off with high hopes despite ongoing drought

Duke Bradford, director of AVA Rafting, said his operation is ready to make the most of the season despite lower water levels in some locations.

"It's going to be a different season, so we're kind of just getting ready," Bradford said.

Bradford said rafters should still expect a good time on the water.

"I think we're going to have fun out there, and I think it's going to be a safe year,” Bradford said. “We'll be a little more consistent, and definitely will be on the lower side, but it's still going to be fun.”

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AVA Rafting’s Idaho Springs location on Clear Creek is less dependent on Colorado’s snowpack.

"This particular river runs predominantly on rain as the season goes on," Bradford said.

That means water levels there won't be as affected by drought as rivers in other parts of the state, like the Colorado River.



David Costlow, executive director of the Colorado River Outfitters Association, said the season still looks promising despite lower flows statewide.

"Low water doesn't mean no water," he emphasized.

Summer rain and reservoir releases will help boost water levels, particularly later in the season, according to Costlow.

"When the snow is done melting into rivers, then agricultural municipalities will call for water [from the reservoirs], and when they do, we hope to ride that water," he said.

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Outfitters also say lower water levels could make this season more accessible to inexperienced rafters and families with children, since reduced flows mean less intensity and less danger on the river.

"Family rafting sometimes gets delayed because of high water; that's not the case this year," Costlow added.

Outfitters are accustomed to adjusting rafting routes based on daily water conditions, and this year will be no different.

“People change out boats. Outfitters, instead of running a standard 16-foot boat, will move to a 14-to-12-foot [boat] so that they keep the ride fun, and they'll lighten their load,” said Costlow. “So they're well equipped to make decisions based on water levels.”

Bradford said he's optimistic heading into the season — especially after a stellar first day out on Clear Creek.

"Today looks good. The water's up, so we're excited," Bradford said. "I'm excited that summer's finally here. Today is beautiful, and I think it's going to be a great year.”

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