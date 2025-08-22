Colorado ski resorts release opening days they're targeting for 2025-2026 season

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Vail Resorts announced the dates it's targeting for opening this upcoming season. They are subject to change based on early weather conditions, Vail Resorts said.

The tentative opening dates are as follows:



Mid-October: Keystone Resort

Keystone Resort November 7: Breckenridge Ski Resort

Breckenridge Ski Resort November 14: Vail Mountain

Vail Mountain November 21: Park City Mountain, Utah

Park City Mountain, Utah November 26: Beaver Creek Resort, Crested Butte

That would put the start of the 2026-2026 ski and snowboard season less than 75 days away, Val Resorts said.

Last week, Vail Resorts announced it would cut lift ticket prices in half for friends of Epic Pass holders. Passes are on sale now for the lowest price of the fall, according to Vail Resorts. Prices increase September 1.

In December, Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek Resort, Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Resort are launching a new feature in the My Epic app for parents of ski school students to check in for lessons. It would also offer live updates and pictures from lessons.

Keystone is also opening Kindred Resort at the base of the River Run Gondola. It will now house the ski and ride school.

Beaver Creek will welcome back the U.S. Men's Ski Team and racers from around the world for an Olympic qualifier from December 4-7.

The Ikon Pass went on sale in March, but Ikon resorts have not released definitive opening dates yet for the 2025-2026 ski season. Ikon resorts include Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain Resort. Arapahoe Basin was also bought by Alterra Mountain Company last year, the company behind the Ikon Pass.

On its website, Loveland said its "snowmaking team typically starts making snow the last week of September in preparation for a mid-October to early-November opening." However, it did not specify an exact date it would like to open this year.

Denver7 will follow the opening dates for resorts across Colorado and update this story when we learn more details.