A-Basin kicks off Colorado’s ski season with Sunday opening

DENVER— Arapahoe Basin will officially kick off the 2025/26 winter season on Sunday morning, marking the much-anticipated start of Colorado's new ski year.

Ski lifts will start spinning at 8:30 a.m. and will go until 4 p.m. seven days a week, the ski resort said in a news release.

A-Basin is typically the first Colorado ski resort to open for the season and often stays open late into spring.

The resort plans to continue snowmaking and open more terrain as conditions warrant.

Opening day will also feature giveaways, donuts to the first guests in line, and live music throughout the base area all day.

Parking reservations are not needed on opening day and are only required on weekends from Jan. 3, 2026, to May 3, 2026.

Tentative opening dates for other Colorado resorts are as follows:

