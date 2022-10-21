Witch Paddle returns to Chatfield State Park this weekend

LITTLETON, Colo. — Who needs a broom when you can ride a wave?

This Sunday, around 400 people dressed as witches and wizards will set sail across the Chatfield Reservoir at Chatfield State Park.

Events like this have popped up all around the country, but Anna Marie Madai and Katie Burgoyne, two mothers from Pine, teamed up last year to throw this impromptu celebration in Littleton. However, that event only had 80 people, so, clearly, word got out about how fun this Halloween-themed voyage is.

Witch Paddle returns at Chatfield State Park

"The costumes are going to be amazing. I can't wait to see a giant coven of 400 witches floating out onto the water at the same time," Madai said. "And Warlocks and wizards are also included. There's actually a ton of men signed up to do this as well."

The event will be this Sunday at Chatfield State Park with the launch set to start at 9 a.m.