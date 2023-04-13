Wheat Ridge couple hosts party bus full of basset hounds for their dog's birthday

DENVER — Get ready for 19 dogs, one party bus and an extra cleaning fee.

In layman's terms, that was the breakdown for a birthday party that Christopher and Felicia Sanchez threw for their basset hound, Dottie, this past Saturday.

Six years ago, they started an Instagram page for Dottie and her sister, and, over time, they formed a social group for more than 60 Coloradans who also have basset hounds.

"We've all become pretty good friends over the last six years," said Christopher, virtually. "We plan three or four meet-ups a year, and [we] see how everyone's doing and mingle with our dogs. It's a pretty fun little group."

Fast forward to this past weekend, and they welcomed the 19 original members for a wonderful afternoon on the town: Prancing at Rocky Mountain Lake Park, getting goody bags at Lily's Bath and Biscuits, and licking "pup cups" clean at Little Man.

In the video above, you can come for a ride with all of the 19 party pals — just look out for airborne slobber.