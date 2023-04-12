Watch Now
What's That?: Wheat Ridge's King of Wings returns nearly 17 months after electrical fire

Childhood best friends and owners Eddie and Evan started this business as a food truck back in 2015
Just in time for the Avs' and Nuggets' playoff runs, one of Wheat Ridge's most beloved batch of chicken wings is back on the menu.
King of Wings
King of Wings, which has been out of operation since its kitchen fire in December of 2021, returned this past month to serve up its signature "Bourbon Buffalo" chicken wings.

Childhood best friends Eddie Renshaw and Evan Pierce started the business back as a food truck back in 2015, before opening a tap house in 2020. However, that electrical fire nearly a year-and-a-half ago forced them to close their doors until March 25.

"It's just awesome to see everybody back and have the team together, cooking wings again," said Renshaw, before graciously letting me sample a "Mild Buffalo" drumstick. "And seeing the sauce on people's face - we love it."

In the video above, you can learn more about their story, and just salivate for a couple minutes.

