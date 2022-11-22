What's That?: The oldest Dairy Queen in Colorado

LONGMONT, Colo. — This house of Blizzards has probably survived a few blizzards, over the years.

In a new edition of "What's That?," Denver7 spoke with the owners of the Dairy Queen in Longmont, which is the oldest Dairy Queen Colorado. It's also the oldest restaurant in the city.

The store was originally built in 1949, and was then bought in 1978 by Judy Lindberg and her partner. She has since passed it down to her daughter, Julie, who now runs it with her husband.

They celebrated their 70th anniversary back in 2019, and, naturally, the store has become a pillar of the community over the years.

"We've hired thousands of teenagers. Over the years that we've had them, I think it's been a positive thing in their life," said Judy. "[For] most of them, it was their first job. And so it was a stepping stone for them to know what it is in the real world to be out and working."