What's That?: Singing cashiers entertain shoppers at Littleton's Sprouts Farmers Market

LITTLETON, Colo. — Who wants to go to the cleanup on aisle five, when you can go to the cleanup on "Aiiissleeee fiiiiive?!?"

That kind of pizzazz is what you can expect at the Sprouts Farmers Market in Littleton, where customers are alerted of store announcements by two singing cashiers, Molly and Norine.

The latter, who goes by "The Singing Grandma," worked at the Littleton Sprouts for six years before feeling the need to spice up her weekly announcements.

when asked about her favorite part of their performances, Norine said, "making somebody smile, making them laugh... When they clap their hands and [I know they] enjoyed it - that's the biggest goal."

Specifically Norine and Molly who was a theater major at Red Rocks Community College, sing on Wednesday to inform customers of their weekly $5 sushi deals.

In the above story, you can hear some of their jingles, which are all tied to sushi. Unfortunately, you can also hear me croon out a tune, too.

You can also follow them on TikTok, @singing_gma_718.