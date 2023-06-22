Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

What's That?: Singing cashiers entertain shoppers at Littleton's Sprouts Farmers Market

Norine, who goes by "The Singing Grandma," had been working at the store for six years, before feeling inspired to spice up her weekly announcements
Norine, who goes by "The Singing Grandma," had been working at this location for six years, before feeling inspired to spice up her weekly announcements
Singing cashiers at Littleton's Sprouts Farmers Market
Posted at 8:17 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 10:57:43-04

LITTLETON, Colo. — Who wants to go to the cleanup on aisle five, when you can go to the cleanup on "Aiiissleeee fiiiiive?!?"

That kind of pizzazz is what you can expect at the Sprouts Farmers Market in Littleton, where customers are alerted of store announcements by two singing cashiers, Molly and Norine.

The latter, who goes by "The Singing Grandma," worked at the Littleton Sprouts for six years before feeling the need to spice up her weekly announcements.

when asked about her favorite part of their performances, Norine said, "making somebody smile, making them laugh... When they clap their hands and [I know they] enjoyed it - that's the biggest goal."

Specifically Norine and Molly who was a theater major at Red Rocks Community College, sing on Wednesday to inform customers of their weekly $5 sushi deals.

In the above story, you can hear some of their jingles, which are all tied to sushi. Unfortunately, you can also hear me croon out a tune, too.

You can also follow them on TikTok, @singing_gma_718.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NUGGETS CHAMPS PROMO.jpg

The Denver Nuggets are World Champions!