What's That? See the world's oldest ice sample (4.2 million years old) at our nation's only Ice Core Facility

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - Even Queen Elsa would be blown away by how much ice is in this building (and she was there).

As a new segment of "What's That?" Denver7 took a tour of the National Science Foundation (NSF) Ice Core Facility, which is the only of its kind in our country.

The facility is funded by the NSF, but run by the United States Geological Survey - and is home to thousands and thousands of miles of ice samples (mostly from Antarctica and Greenland).

In the above story, you can take a tour of their two freezers, which run at around -24 °C and -36 °C. So please watch, because that was really, really cold for this Florida transplant. Also, you will get to see the oldest ice sample in the world, running at 4.2 million years old.

If you are interested in booking a class trip or visit, you can head here.

