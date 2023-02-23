Watch Now
What's That?: NoCo Cat Cafe in Loveland

All of the cats at this coffee shop are up for adoption!
Have you visited NoCo Cat Cafe in Loveland before? Reporter Danny New learns more about this unique spot.
NoCo Cat Cafe
Posted at 8:23 AM, Feb 23, 2023
LOVELAND, Colo. — Imagine getting your work done while petting a kitty on your lap. That is, if the cat is gracious enough to let you concentrate.

That dilemma is part of the charm at NoCo Cat Cafe, a coffee shop that opened up in August of last year. While you sip your brew and maybe read or type an email, you can also play with more than a dozen adoptable cats.

The cafe works in conjunction with the foster-based organization, Colorado Kitty Coalition, and has helped more than 160 cats get adopted in the last six months.

"We wanted to bring a community together around a love of cats," said co-owner Christopher Sanford, who runs the shop with his wife, Kimberly.

In the above story, you can learn more about their operation, but, more importantly, you can see the many cute kitties who are up for adoption.

