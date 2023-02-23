What's That?: NoCo Cat Cafe in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Imagine getting your work done while petting a kitty on your lap. That is, if the cat is gracious enough to let you concentrate.

That dilemma is part of the charm at NoCo Cat Cafe, a coffee shop that opened up in August of last year. While you sip your brew and maybe read or type an email, you can also play with more than a dozen adoptable cats.

The cafe works in conjunction with the foster-based organization, Colorado Kitty Coalition, and has helped more than 160 cats get adopted in the last six months.

"We wanted to bring a community together around a love of cats," said co-owner Christopher Sanford, who runs the shop with his wife, Kimberly.

What's That?: NoCo Cat Cafe

In the above story, you can learn more about their operation, but, more importantly, you can see the many cute kitties who are up for adoption.