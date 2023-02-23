What's That?: NoCo Cat Cafe in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Imagine getting your work done while petting a kitty on your lap. That is, if the cat is gracious enough to let you concentrate.
That dilemma is part of the charm at NoCo Cat Cafe, a coffee shop that opened up in August of last year. While you sip your brew and maybe read or type an email, you can also play with more than a dozen adoptable cats.
The cafe works in conjunction with the foster-based organization, Colorado Kitty Coalition, and has helped more than 160 cats get adopted in the last six months.
"We wanted to bring a community together around a love of cats," said co-owner Christopher Sanford, who runs the shop with his wife, Kimberly.
In the above story, you can learn more about their operation, but, more importantly, you can see the many cute kitties who are up for adoption.