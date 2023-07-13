What's That?: Flying trapeze school at Irving Street Library

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Of course, you're supposed to keep your eyes on the road, but what if you are driving and see a bunch of people doing flips in the air?

Fly Mile High, a Colorado trapeze school, opened this summer at Westminster's Irving Street Library. All summer long, they are hosting camps for children and adults, so people can get a workout while soaring.

It was founded by Michael Roudebush, a former circus performer who was originally born in Belgium. He moved to Colorado recently and was disappointed with the lack of trapeze schools.

"We teach them some fun tricks and flips, and they get to do all that - and kind of like, [let out] their inner-superhero," he told Denver7, before flipping me upside down.

In the above story, you can watch that terrifying moment, and see people actually complete impressive aerial feats.

