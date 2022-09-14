What's That?: Drive through favorite films at Rodz & Bodz Movie Car Museum

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - Move over, Hedwig, we're driving to Hogwarts.

At Rodz & Bodz Movie Car Museum, visitors can see many of the cars that have traversed popular films, like the flying car from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

The museum is located at Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood and houses about 75 cars in its store. However, owner Zach Loffert also has a warehouse, which is home to even more cars and trucks from famous movies, TV shows and video games.

Some of the automobiles were actually used during filming of these flicks, like the cars from "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and "The Flintstones." Others were recreated by a group of experts, like The DeLorean from "Back to the Future."

In the above story, you can take a tour of these awesome relics. The The Rodz & Bodz website has more information to plan a future visit.

