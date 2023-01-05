What's That?: Daylight Donuts of Dacono

DACONO, Colo. — The "Donut Diva" says the key to looking good at 60 years old is eating donuts, and why challenge that?

Linda Lou Allour, who goes by the nickname Donut Diva, has co-owned the Daylight Donuts in Dacono with her husband for 20 years. The store itself has been there almost four decades, and she turned 60 the day we visited the beloved hole in the wall.

What's That?: Delicious donuts in Dacono

Every morning, she wakes up before dawn to cut and fry these handmade donuts, and then, at the end of the day, she donates whatever they didn't sell to local food banks and senior centers.

"You really do make a connection with the people, help them and you see [them] grow up," said Allour, who is a third generation Coloradan. "That's the part that I like, and that I did not quite comprehend when we started."

In the above story, you can see how the Donut Diva crafts her donuts, as she walks me through the steps that are probably simple for everyone but me.