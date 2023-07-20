What's That?: Call Your Mother brings a modern, Jewish bagel experience to Denver

DENVER — As a Jew from New Jersey, I am, of course, a little cautious when I enter any beloved bagel store.

Call Your Mother, founded by Andrew and Dani Dana, has exploded onto the scene at its new Tennyson location. It has nine locations around the D.C. area, and my friends there would not stop telling me I had to try their bagels when they announced a location in Colorado.

Andrew is Jewish, and grew up going to bagel shops and delis with his grandparents in Boca Raton, Florida. Although Jewish bagels are typically associated with New York, a lot of older Jews (aka "Snowbirds) eventually retire to South Florida. Thus, the Miami Vice-color scheme and Manatee logo.

"[This location] has been the busiest store of all of our locations, and it's brand new," Andrew said, while standing outside their bright-turquoise storefront.

In fact, Andrew and Dani had to move to Denver for the summer to help this constantly-busy store get off the ground, as they also scout locations for more Call Your Mother locations (including one on Capitol Hill).

In the above story, you can take a tour of the location that almost always has a line jutting out of its doors, and watch me become emotional as I take a bite of their Delray Club sandwich.