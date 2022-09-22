Watch Now
What's it like to be named Russell Wilson in Colorado?

75-year-old Russ Wilson, from Arvada, details his last six months
There were already over a dozen Russell Wilson's in our area, but, obviously, it's a little different now.
Russ Wilson, 75, has had an interesting past six months
Posted at 3:46 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 17:46:00-04

ARVADA, Colo. — There were already over a dozen Russell Wilson's in our area, but, obviously, it's a little different now.

75-year-old Russ Wilson, who lives in Arvada, told Denver7 about his last six months suddenly sharing a name with Colorado's most discussed athlete, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

"Somebody called and said, 'You're going to Denver!' recounted Wilson, virtually. "I said, 'Well, I'm pretty close right now.'"

In the video above, you can hear his tales from suddenly having an attention-demanding name, including the reactions he gets when he puts his name down at restaurants.

Of course, his children bought him a Russell Wilson "shirsey" for Father's Day.

To read The Denver Post's article with more local Coloradoans who share this name, you can head here.

What's it like to be named Russell Wilson in Colorado?

