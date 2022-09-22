What's it like to be named Russell Wilson in Colorado?

ARVADA, Colo. — There were already over a dozen Russell Wilson's in our area, but, obviously, it's a little different now.

75-year-old Russ Wilson, who lives in Arvada, told Denver7 about his last six months suddenly sharing a name with Colorado's most discussed athlete, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

"Somebody called and said, 'You're going to Denver!' recounted Wilson, virtually. "I said, 'Well, I'm pretty close right now.'"

In the video above, you can hear his tales from suddenly having an attention-demanding name, including the reactions he gets when he puts his name down at restaurants.

Of course, his children bought him a Russell Wilson "shirsey" for Father's Day.

