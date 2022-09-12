DENVER — It's not all about just shaking pompoms for the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders.

Of course, this is the Broncos' most anticipated season in basically a decade, so the cheerleaders had a lot of excitement and energy to channel into their aerobics and choreography sessions to make sure they're ready for Broncos Country on game days.

"It's so loud you can't even hear each other. You're five yards away and you can't even hear the person next to you, so the energy in Broncos Country is unmatched, said veteran Broncos Cheerleader McKenna when describing how loud it gets inside Empower Field at Mile High.

What does it take to become a Denver Broncos Cheerleader?

Unfortunately, having spirit did not help Danny New. In the above story, you can see how his audition process fared.

