What are the most commonly mispronounced words in the country?

DENVER - Apparently America needs help pronouncing foods from other countries.

The company Unscrambled Words conducted a study by analyzing Google searches over a 12-month period, and it just released the official ranking of the words that our citizens looked up how to pronounce the most. Spoiler Alert: Most of them are foreign — and delicious.

The top answer was "Açaí" (correctly pronounced "ah-sa-EE"), in reference to the Brazilian berry that is often found in breakfast bowls. It dominated the rest of the top-10 list, averaging 20,400 monthly searches. In comparison, the second highest average, held by "gyro" ("YEE-ro") only amassed an average of 17,660 searches.

If you just realized that you have been pronouncing those two foods wrong, it's okay: Unscrambled Words says you are not alone.

“This data might show that some people may have been mispronouncing words for years without realizing," said a spokesperson. "However, it also shows that there is no shame in wanting to know correct pronunciations, with thousands of people across the US also wanting to find out every single month.”

In the video below, you can see the entire list, as well the correct pronunciation that Unscrambled Words says should be used.