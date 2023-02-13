Watch a Colorado puppy score the winning touchdown for Team Fluff in the Puppy Bowl

A puppy from Colorado scored the game-winning touchdown of the 2023 Puppy Bowl, an 87-83 affair that ended with Team Fluff on top.

Vivianne, listed as a Siberian Husky/Rottweiler/Neapolitan Mastiff mix, hails from the Humane Society Pikes Peak Region. She carried a green stuffed turtle across the goal line after reversing direction and evading a Team Ruff defender.

Check out the adorable video from Animal Planet:

BALL GAME OVER!! Vivian scores a walk-off #PuppyBowl touchdown as Team Fluff hangs on! pic.twitter.com/0ay0PuDIDZ — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 12, 2023

This year’s Puppy Bowl saw Team Ruff come back from a 31-point deficit to force the first overtime in Puppy Bowl history, according to CNN.

In the end, it was Team Fluff hoisting the “Lombarky Trophy” for a second straight year. Despite Vivianne’s heroics, it was a Team Fluff Pomeranian named Pickle who took home MVP honors.

The Puppy Bowl features more than 100 rescue dogs and aims to raise awareness for rescue organizations and lead to pet adoptions.

You can see the full roster from Puppy Bowl XIX here.