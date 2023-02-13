Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Watch a Colorado puppy score the winning touchdown for Team Fluff in the Puppy Bowl

Vivianne, listed as a Siberian Husky/Rottweiler/Neapolitan Mastiff mix, carried a green stuffed turtle across the goal line after reversing direction and evading a Team Ruff defender.
Video of puppies on the field for Puppy Bowl XIX.
puppybbowl2.jpg
puppybowl
Posted at 8:08 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 00:07:37-05

A puppy from Colorado scored the game-winning touchdown of the 2023 Puppy Bowl, an 87-83 affair that ended with Team Fluff on top.

Vivianne, listed as a Siberian Husky/Rottweiler/Neapolitan Mastiff mix, hails from the Humane Society Pikes Peak Region. She carried a green stuffed turtle across the goal line after reversing direction and evading a Team Ruff defender.

Check out the adorable video from Animal Planet:

This year’s Puppy Bowl saw Team Ruff come back from a 31-point deficit to force the first overtime in Puppy Bowl history, according to CNN.

In the end, it was Team Fluff hoisting the “Lombarky Trophy” for a second straight year. Despite Vivianne’s heroics, it was a Team Fluff Pomeranian named Pickle who took home MVP honors.

bigdog2.jpg

Local News

Dumb Friends League encouraging adoptions of bigger dogs

Danielle Kreutter
10:04 PM, Feb 12, 2023

The Puppy Bowl features more than 100 rescue dogs and aims to raise awareness for rescue organizations and lead to pet adoptions.

You can see the full roster from Puppy Bowl XIX here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-D7GIVESPROMO-RANDALLS.png

Denver7 | Gives

Thank you! How you came through big for a Denver restaurant