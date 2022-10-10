Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Warm up with a fresh batch of Colorado Stroopwafels

Yolande came to the United States from the Netherlands on a mission to show America how a beloved Dutch treat is really supposed to taste
This past week, Denver7 got a visit from Colorado Stroopwafels and entrepreneur Yolande Schmitz, who whipped up a fresh batch of the delicious, Dutch waffle-caramel-sandwich cookie.
Warm up with a fresh batch of Colorado Stroopwafels
Colorado Stroopwafels
Posted at 8:29 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 10:41:19-04

DENVER — You would hope that the little package of stroopwafels you receive on a plane would not taste nearly as good as the real thing, right?

This past week, Denver7 got a visit from Colorado Stroopwafels and entrepreneur Yolande Schmitz, who whipped up a fresh batch of the delicious, Dutch waffle-caramel-sandwich cookie.

The company was created by Schmitz, who moved to the United States from the Netherlands four years ago. She said when she tasted the American versions of them, she could not believe what this country was labeling as the beloved food of her homeland.

Warm up with a fresh batch of Colorado Stroopwafels

"I simply want people to experience what real stroopwafels taste like, and how superior they truly are," Yolande, who launched the company in May, wrote on her website. "America has been tricked into believing what you buy at the grocery store, get on your airline or with your favorite drive-thru latte, is in fact a 'stroop waffle.' It is not."

In the above video, you can see how Yolande prepares and serves the stroopwafel, which includes a very impressive slicing of a paper-thin waffle.

For more information, you can head here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360hurricanerelief.png

Hurricane

How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian