DENVER — You would hope that the little package of stroopwafels you receive on a plane would not taste nearly as good as the real thing, right?

This past week, Denver7 got a visit from Colorado Stroopwafels and entrepreneur Yolande Schmitz, who whipped up a fresh batch of the delicious, Dutch waffle-caramel-sandwich cookie.

The company was created by Schmitz, who moved to the United States from the Netherlands four years ago. She said when she tasted the American versions of them, she could not believe what this country was labeling as the beloved food of her homeland.

Warm up with a fresh batch of Colorado Stroopwafels

"I simply want people to experience what real stroopwafels taste like, and how superior they truly are," Yolande, who launched the company in May, wrote on her website. "America has been tricked into believing what you buy at the grocery store, get on your airline or with your favorite drive-thru latte, is in fact a 'stroop waffle.' It is not."

In the above video, you can see how Yolande prepares and serves the stroopwafel, which includes a very impressive slicing of a paper-thin waffle.

For more information, you can head here.