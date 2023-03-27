Warm Hearts Warm Babies makes sure that families in need can bring their babies home in clothes made with love

ARVADA, Colo. — All across Colorado, hundreds of women are making sure that families in need can bring home their newest members in clothes made with love.

Warm Hearts Warm Babies was founded in 2000, and uses its army of artisans to assemble layettes stuffed with handmade clothes, quilts, afghans, beanies, and toys, as well as supplies. The nonprofit partners with hospitals, crisis pregnancy centers, and shelters so they can gift them to new parents.

Colorado nonprofit ensures families can bring newborns home in warm clothes

I visited their center in Arvada to see the operation firsthand. They have a whole system worked out with a network of group leaders across the state who bring in people's donations. Then, they assemble the layettes.

"I'm seeing what this organization means to the volunteers, and to the agencies — the volunteers are getting a sense of purpose," said the organization's president Sandi Powis. "If you're doing something for someone else, it feels really good."

In the above story, you can see how they fill these layettes with love, and meet some of the volunteers.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, you can head here.