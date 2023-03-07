Vikram Raju and brother Vedanth prepare for Colorado State Spelling Bee this Saturday

AURORA, Colo. — Don't look now, but the Raju family could be building a dynasty in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

For now, Vikram, last year's second place finisher, and his brother, Vedanth, are preparing for the Colorado State Spelling Bee this Saturday. The winner qualifies for the National Bee this summer.

Due to his age, this is Vikram's last chance to finally take home the grand prize and trophy, but, when you chat with the Aurora 8th grader, you realize that he's going to have fun either way.

"I don't really have to win, but it would be great if I did," said Vikram. "That $50,000 would be really nice. But it's okay. [Last year] I had a good experience overall."

In the video above, you can hear more from Vikram and Vedanth, who are also both massive Nuggets fans.